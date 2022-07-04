TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $74.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.
TTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.
TTE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.
