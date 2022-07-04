TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $74.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to $74.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.07% from the company’s previous close.

TTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €56.00 ($59.57) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

TTE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.83. The stock had a trading volume of 104,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,234,997,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

