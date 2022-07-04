TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($60.64) to €59.00 ($62.77) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TotalEnergies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.86.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $52.83 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.5099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

