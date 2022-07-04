TotemFi Price Hits $0.0313 on Exchanges (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $191,169.78 and approximately $2,587.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00152411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005070 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.42 or 0.00854706 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00090420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016142 BTC.

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

