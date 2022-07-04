Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$87.25 to C$90.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $51.56 on Thursday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

