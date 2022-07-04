Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Trevena alerts:

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.39 on Friday. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.45. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevena by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.