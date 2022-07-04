Tributary Capital Management LLC Acquires 41,772 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 352,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,772 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Moelis & Company worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,710,000 after buying an additional 76,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 36.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,972. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. The business had revenue of $302.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

In other news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

