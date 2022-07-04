Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,034 shares during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $19,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KALU. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 398,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 139,459 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,240 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 573,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,855,000 after acquiring an additional 113,130 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,609,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $79.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,378. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.95. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.52 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -331.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.96, for a total transaction of $38,784.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,508.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $63,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,108.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $264,195. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

