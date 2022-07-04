Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,340 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,958 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of UMB Financial worth $11,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

UMBF traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $87.13. 9,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,698. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.57 and a fifty-two week high of $112.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.98.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $340.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.57 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.