Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of J&J Snack Foods worth $12,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,238,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after purchasing an additional 126,131 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,752,000 after buying an additional 46,343 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 26,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.26. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,259. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $117.45 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.02.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $281.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on JJSF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

