Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $13.65 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 128.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,154 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $13,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $260,865.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,713,966.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock worth $688,055 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.87.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $63.29. The stock had a trading volume of 17,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,262. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.11. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

