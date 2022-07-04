Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $17.89 Million Stock Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,615 shares during the period. EnerSys accounts for 1.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.58% of EnerSys worth $17,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENS traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,450. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $100.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.80.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

ENS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

