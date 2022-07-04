Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pure Storage by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 65,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,416,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,240,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,532 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Shares of Pure Storage stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.76. 192,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,007,890. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.04 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.70.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $620.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pure Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Pure Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.