Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 97.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 166 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,481 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $18,975,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 252 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PANW stock traded up $14.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $508.25. The stock had a trading volume of 44,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,098. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.54. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,705,537.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock valued at $420,096,261 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $628.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

