Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $23.68 Million Position in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. ICF International makes up 1.9% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.34% of ICF International worth $23,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICFI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in ICF International during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in ICF International by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 200.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.79. 2,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,805. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICFI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.