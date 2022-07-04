Tributary Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 178.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,477 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 29.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in LGI Homes by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGIH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $6.20 on Monday, hitting $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $175.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.60. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.38 per share, for a total transaction of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

