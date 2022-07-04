True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Short Interest Down 39.0% in June

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,400 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the May 31st total of 273,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$7.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Shares of TUERF stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.51.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 48 commercial properties consisting of approximately 4.8 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit rated tenants.

