Truist Financial Trims Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Target Price to $17.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

PDM opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.96. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $19.84.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,330,000 after acquiring an additional 640,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,495,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,909,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,096,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

