Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.52. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

