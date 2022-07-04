Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $51.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.52. Tsingtao Brewery has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.09.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Tsingtao Brewery’s dividend payout ratio is 46.75%.

About Tsingtao Brewery (Get Rating)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

