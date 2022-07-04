Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Short Interest Update

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKHVY opened at $26.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $30.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi from 26.00 to 32.20 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and aviation ground handling services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

