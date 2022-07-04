UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on UCBJY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €111.00 ($118.09) to €106.00 ($112.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UCB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €95.00 ($101.06) to €90.00 ($95.74) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of UCB from €122.00 ($129.79) to €120.00 ($127.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $43.39 on Monday. UCB has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.74%.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

