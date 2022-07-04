Ultra (UOS) One Day Volume Tops $881,651.00

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 4th. Ultra has a total market cap of $78.38 million and approximately $881,651.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ultra has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,867.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00540539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00276057 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00040857 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00015012 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,471,692 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

