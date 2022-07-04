Umbrella Network (UMB) Market Capitalization Hits $1.24 Million

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0167 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $117,895.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011043 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00009420 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002151 BTC.

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

