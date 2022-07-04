Unido EP Price Hits $0.0178 (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. In the last week, Unido EP has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $25,629.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unido EP alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00154052 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.47 or 0.00809828 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00084190 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016245 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Unido EP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.