Unifty Price Tops $7.19 on Major Exchanges (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.19 or 0.00036075 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Unifty has traded 37.8% lower against the dollar. Unifty has a total market capitalization of $12.49 million and $138,585.00 worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00147625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.85 or 0.00852286 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00085308 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Unifty Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

