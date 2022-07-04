United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $126.22 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.70.

Get United Security Bancshares alerts:

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 26.16%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 67.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,572,000. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after acquiring an additional 16,246 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.02% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.