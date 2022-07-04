Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) PT Lowered to $108.00 at SVB Leerink

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by SVB Leerink from $132.00 to $108.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.23.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

NYSE UHS opened at $105.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.36. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $98.89 and a 52-week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Health Services (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.