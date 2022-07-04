Unslashed Finance Hits Market Cap of $1.04 Million (USF)

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0491 or 0.00000249 BTC on major exchanges. Unslashed Finance has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $739.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unslashed Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00154871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.70 or 0.00858849 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00084212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002329 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015578 BTC.

About Unslashed Finance

Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,098,294 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF

Unslashed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unslashed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unslashed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unslashed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unslashed Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unslashed Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.