UREEQA Price Reaches $0.0197 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $546,754.62 and approximately $4,206.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00153913 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.01 or 0.00853958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00086264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00015099 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.