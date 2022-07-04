v.systems (VSYS) Price Down 40.3% This Week

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 4th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. v.systems has a market cap of $4.43 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, v.systems has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar.

v.systems Profile

v.systems is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,534,461,474 coins and its circulating supply is 2,595,853,010 coins. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

