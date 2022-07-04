Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Quattro Financial Advisors LLC

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 339,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 535,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares during the period. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $713,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 179,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 80,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,230,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

