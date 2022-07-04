Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $102.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,691. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

