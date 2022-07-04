Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 109.4% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.59. The stock had a trading volume of 72,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,798. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $188.89 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.