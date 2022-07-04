Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lifted by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.75. 327,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,265,780. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $86.63 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.51.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

