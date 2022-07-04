Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 24,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $133.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.