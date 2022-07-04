Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 84,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.21. The company had a trading volume of 104,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,001. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

