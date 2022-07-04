Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $115.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.60.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

