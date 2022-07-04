Vantage Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,467 shares during the quarter. Snowflake comprises 0.8% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $16,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $144.53 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.43.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Snowflake from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $335.00 to $289.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.26.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

