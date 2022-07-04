Vantage Investment Partners LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $822,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Humana by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Humana by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.38.

NYSE:HUM opened at $478.96 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $479.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $443.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $434.28.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

