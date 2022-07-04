Vantage Investment Partners LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,935 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $177.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

