Vantage Investment Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises approximately 0.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after acquiring an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 18,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $1,171,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 514,450 shares valued at $27,576,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $92.83 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.97 and a fifty-two week high of $149.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.36.

Blackstone Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.