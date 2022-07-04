VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VECT opened at $5.75 on Friday. VectivBio has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.28.

Get VectivBio alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VectivBio stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.25% of VectivBio worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for treatments of severe rare conditions. It develops apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as apraglutide is in Phase II clinical trial for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.