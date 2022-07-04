Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Holdings Raised by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Veritex comprises about 2.6% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Veritex worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Veritex by 2.3% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Veritex in the first quarter worth about $397,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Veritex by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,973,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after acquiring an additional 381,440 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Veritex by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 55,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Veritex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 435,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

VBTX traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,610. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.89. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. The company had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.67%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

