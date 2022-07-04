Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$25.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vermilion Energy to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.91.

TSE VET opened at C$24.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$23.82. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.06 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.37.

Vermilion Energy ( TSE:VET Get Rating ) (NYSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$810.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 6.4200003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 1.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total transaction of C$300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,658,270.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

