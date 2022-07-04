VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target Cut to $5.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VIA optronics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

NYSE VIAO opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.79. VIA optronics has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million during the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAO. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 45,786 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VIA optronics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

