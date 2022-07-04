VNX (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0210 on Top Exchanges

VNX (VNXLU) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last seven days, VNX has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. One VNX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a total market capitalization of $590,341.47 and $1,435.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

VNX Coin Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

