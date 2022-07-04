Volta Finance (LON:VTA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.45

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07), with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a current ratio of 15.70 and a quick ratio of 15.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.01 million and a PE ratio of 0.06.

Volta Finance Company Profile (LON:VTA)

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

