Voyager Digital (TSE:VOYG) Stock Price Down 27.6%

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSE:VOYG – Get Rating) traded down 27.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.42. 508,619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 960,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VOYG shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Digital to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$76.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.26.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a crypto asset brokerage firm primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell crypto assets across multiple centralized marketplaces in one account. The company was formerly known as Voyager Digital (Canada) Ltd.

