Wells Fargo & Company Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $28.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $21.86 and a one year high of $36.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $238.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.76 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 254.55%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

