Wells Fargo & Company Trims The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Target Price to $380.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $433.29.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $299.23 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $306.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.04.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The company had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,729,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,172,746,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after purchasing an additional 476,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

