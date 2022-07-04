Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $522.00 to $466.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.84, for a total transaction of $186,515.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,673.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock worth $19,411,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $2.63 on Monday, hitting $382.85. The stock had a trading volume of 28,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.50. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.05 and a 1 year high of $438.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.74.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

